A "meet the match" challenge can be a big lift for any nonprofit, but Amanda Wernert is hopeful the Walla Walla community will continue the support of "un-homed" and lost animals at the level it historically has.
Wernert, executive director of Blue Mountain Humane Society, said a supporter has come forward and offered the nonprofit organization a gift of $75,000 if matching donations can be drummed up.
The catch is the deadline — those dollars have to be gathered or accounted for by the time people usher out the old year on Saturday.
Otherwise, the originating donation is null and void.
Success will mean $150,000 in the animal shelter’s coffers to help mitigate the budget-challenging factors of this last year, Wernert said.
In 2022 BMHS took in more than 1,800 animals. Its in-house veterinarian and medical team performed more than 2,500 surgeries.
That number includes subsidized spay or neuter services for members of the public and through the "Trap, Neuter and Release" program intended to reduce feral cat populations.
"We took care of about 280 community cats this year," Wernert said.
As well, the shelter ran several promotions offering reduced adoption fees in order to get animals into stable homes. Those efforts resulted in less adoption income, Wernert pointed out, noting a volatile economy has also meant fewer donations overall for the year.
The executive director said about half of the $75,000 needed for the money match already has been donated.
Online donations can be made at bit.ly/3C99DFt and checks can be sent to Blue Mountain Humane Society, 7 E. George St., Walla Walla, WA, 99362.
Donations made by, and checks dated by, Dec. 31 count toward the match, as do 2023 pledges made by the deadline.
To make a pledge email office@bluemountainhumane.org with the amount and a timeline for fulfilling the promise. Staff can also pick up donations and pledges in person. For more information call 509-524-2452.
