Go, Scotties! The 32-member McEwen High School Class of 1973 can be characterized by its tight knit camaraderie, said classmate Sally Sundin.
They plan to gather for their 50th reunion on June 30 at the BackFire Station, 911 SW Court Ave., Pendleton. Social hour begins at 4 p.m. The no-host dinner can be ordered off the menu.
Music for dancing from 7-9 p.m. will come from the 10-piece jazz, funk, blues, rock and swing band Brass Fire, with bandmates from Pendleton and Hermiston.
A no-host barbecue lunch marshaled by Jimmy Schroeder will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 1 at Athena Park. Sundin expects to hear much laughter and story swapping under the trees in the park.
Organizers are Renee Cannon, Patty Bronson Hall and Debby Wallace. Contact Cannon at 541-240-1928 for more details.
The last students to graduate from McEwen High, before Weston and Athena schools consolidated, come from the Class of 1973, Sundin said.
They plan to honor their teachers, coaches, those who have died and students from the classes of 1972, ’74 and ’75, she said.
Sundin said an element of their cohesiveness came from a teaching staff that had been on board for several years.
“Early in our freshmen year, classmates bonded throughout the school as we learned Steve Pyle, our new music teacher, was drafted in 1969-70,” Sundin said.
They worried about his welfare and that of his young family as he went into the military during the Vietnam War.
After his service, Sundin said Pyle “didn’t die in Vietnam. Instead, the military realized his talents and placed him in a military band” where he played for two years. “He came back because of the love we gave him.”
“The Highland Lassies pep band needed every girl in the school to be a part of the band. Every girl in the entire high school was taught the highland fling,” the national dance of Scotland, Sundin said.
The Lassies performed at ball games and in parades, synchronized with dancing and bagpipes.
As if a rite of passage, the senior girls taught the freshmen girls the highland fling, she said. With only four bagpipes, one girl from each class played one.
Then the girls adjusted when Pyle outfitted the boys in the band with kilts. Pyle took the bands to Washington, D.C., and Scotland.
“When he came back their senior year, they really made (Athena’s annual) Caledonian Days bigger,” Sundin added.
Pyle stayed in Athena. “He spent his career raising the bar and making a positive impact,” Sundin said.
“We didn’t have Oprah and everyone kept (their troubles) in,” she said about coping with young people’s problems and challenges. “But the teachers came through. Their kindness came through.”
She remembers how coach Nolan Ferguson took Athena to a state basketball tournament. The late teacher and coach Tony Villanueva was another person who quietly helped those who struggled.
She said students felt honored to be in “the most brilliant” English teacher and poet Helen Woodroofe’s honors English class.
Teachers loved playing pranks on one another, Sundin said. The home ec teacher jumped in to quickly repair Villanueva’s pants, which split as he left for a game. She also sewed his fly and pockets shut.
Sundin laughed, recalling School Superintendent Charles Simpson’s new tradition of gifting a Mr. Potato Head to the person whose name he drew for the Christmas gifts given to every student and teacher. Sundin was the first recipient of the toy, a reminder of the tuber's place in area agriculture. Simpson retired in 1973.
On a side note, opb.org reported on March 23, 2023, that Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, co-sponsored a resolution to make the potato the official state vegetable. After a "spudtacular" display and some hashing out, the motion passed the Senate 29-0 and was off for House consideration.
Times were different 50 years ago, Sundin said: Students didn’t know about herpes. They didn’t grow up drinking from plastic soda bottles.
Tennis greats Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs faced off in the Battle of the Sexes. King won in straight sets, 6–4, 6–3, 6–3, and carried off the $100,000 prize.
The Vietnam War ended.
Their senior year, Ron Blomberg became Major League Baseball’s first designated hitter. The NFL’s OJ Simpson and MLB’s Pete Rose ranked among popular athletes.
The Class of 1973 listened to the Everly Brothers, Doors, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bruce Springsteen, Queen, ABBA, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Heart and KISS. The Byrds broke up.
Congress passed the Endangered Species Act and the Rehabilitation Act in 1973, the latter which addresses protections for students with disabilities.
Technology came out with Jet Ski watercraft, Cuisinart and Bic lighters.
“It was not unusual to see a rifle in the hallways being transported to someone’s vehicle for after-school bird hunting,” Sundin said.
They had loud pep rallies on Main Street during football season. Bon fires were great fun. Cheerleaders rang a victory bell while driving around after home game wins.
Best-selling books included “I’m OK, You’re OK,” “The Joy of Sex” and the program founder Jean Nidetch’s “Weight Watchers Cook Book.”
Every year on the last day of school, tables laden with food from the community filled the park as they celebrated students being promoted to the next grade and the park pool offered free swimming.
