The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center in downtown Walla Walla remains empty and closed Friday, Sept. 15, after a mysterious chemical odor from an undetermined source forced the evacuation of hotel occupants on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Several streets surrounding the hotel at 6 W. Rose St. also remain closed, and officials are urging motorists to avoid the area.
City teams and Clean Harbor, a cleanup company contacted by hotel officials, worked overnight to attempt to locate the source, and Walla Walla city spokesperson Brendan Koch said Department of Ecology crews are expected to arrive late Friday morning.
“It’s definitely something we’re trying now to figure out what it is and what to do about it," Walla Walla Fire Department Chief John Knowles said Friday.
He confirmed that all hotel guests had been relocated to other area hotels.
A city of Walla Walla news release said officials have been monitoring compound levels in the air and the readings have remained stable since Thursday, meaning they have not increased.
Koch said crews have entered manholes on Second Avenue and Rose Street to narrow down the source of the odor.
The Chevron gas station at 7 E. Rose St. has shut off its gas pumps, but the store remains open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.