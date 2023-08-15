The man who died in Burbank on Monday, Aug. 14, after a standoff with law enforcement was wanted for attempted first-degree rape and second-degree assault, according to police.
Pasco Police Department Lt. Thomas Groom said police were attempting to make a probable cause arrest of 65-year-old Philip Stroh.
Stroh barricaded himself in a Burbank residence and fired at police officers who attempted to arrest him, police said.
Groom said officers obtained probable cause of several additional charges of first-degree assault as a result of the gunfire.
Police eventually used a drone to enter the residence and found Stroh dead.
Walla Walla County and Pasco SWAT teams were involved in the standoff. The initial arrest attempt was made by Pasco police officers because all available Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in other calls.
