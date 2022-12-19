A residential fire in the 900 block of West Chestnut Street in Walla Walla on Saturday, Dec. 17, led to one man being hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, according to a Walla Walla Fire Department news release.
Crews from the Walla Walla Fire Department, Wall Walla County Fire District 4 and the College Place Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1:02 a.m. Once on scene, crews determined someone was still inside, and rescued the man without any injuries to firefighters.
Medics tended to the man before transporting him to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. Meanwhile, firefighters fought the fire and had it contained by 1:15 a.m.
While a final cause of the fire is still under investigation, crews suspect it was caused by an overloaded extension cord, according to a news release.
Investigators also report there were no working smoke detectors in the home, and property damage is estimated at $52,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.