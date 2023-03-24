Sunday on union-bulletin.com and in the print and eEditions of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, subscribers will find our yearly special section 39 Under 39, celebrating the best of the Walla Walla Valley’s young professionals.
We sort through dozens of nominations from community members to compile the list each year, and as always were impressed by all of the submissions.
This year’s categories are business, arts and culture, health care, nonprofits and advocacy, education, and public service.
The section features artists, entrepreneurs, winemakers, educators and health care professionals, among others.
Look for it Sunday on union-bulletin.com and in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
