Prescott’s public swimming pool will receive needed repairs and improvements after the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners recently signed off on the approximately $125,000 project.
This rural Walla Walla County facility is the only operational pool in the Touchet River Valley, serving Dayton, Waitsburg, Prescott and the surrounding areas, according to documents provided to county commissioners.
The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2023, with work occurring during the spring and fall to prevent closures during the summer operating season. It will be the first major upgrade for the pool since 1990, necessitated by a leak discovered in 2021.
Last year, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health notified the Prescott Joint Parks and Recreation District, which manages the pool, that health officials had discovered a leak that could cause erosion and threaten the structural integrity of the pool and surrounding facilities.
The District turned to the Port of Walla Walla for support in funding the repairs, proposing a $125,000 project to fix the leak.
In addition, the project would upgrade the pool’s filtration and chemical-delivery systems, make repairs to the pump room, receive a structural engineer’s assessment, upgrade lighting, update electrical safety, upgrade the bath house and pool office, and improve access to the facilities.
The Port agreed to spend some of its portion of the county’s Economic Development Sales Tax Fund, though it is required to receive final approval from the Board of County Commissioners to do so.
The Economic Development Sales Tax Fund was established by the Legislature in 1999. It returns 0.09% of state sales taxes generated locally to the county for economic development infrastructure projects. The county controls the funds, but under a revised interlocal agreement from 2005, two-thirds of the money is funneled through the Port.
The jobs created by the pool are seasonal, with only one part-time, year-round office manager position.
However, the Prescott Joint Parks and Recreation District insisted that the project was worth the investment, saying it was the largest employer of young adults in Prescott and that pool patrons come “from all over the Northwest.”
Despite Prescott being the smallest community in Walla Walla County, its is the longest continuously operating pool in Eastern Washington, according to documents provided to the county commissioners.
The Recreation District has also signed a service agreement with the Walla Walla YMCA, which will staff the pool during the 2022 season and manage services such as swimming lessons.
The Recreation District is also partnering with the Prescott School District to provide qualifying teenagers 15 or older free transportation to the Walla Walla YMCA and free lifeguard training. Those who pass the training will be offered a job at the Prescott pool, the Recreation District officials wrote.
The nearby communities of Dayton and Waitsburg have not opened their pools to the public in several years because of repair and upkeep costs and pandemic-related issues.
