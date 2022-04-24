Shortly after Walla Walla County Commissioner Greg Tompkins announced he would not seek reelection, he donated all of the funds left over from prior election campaigns — around $7,025 — to the Catholic charity St. Vincent de Paul Society of Walla Walla.
However, it appears that Tompkins technically violated rules regarding the use of campaign funds because of a misunderstanding of what qualified as “surplus funds,” as Tompkins had previously declared his intention to run in 2022.
Candidates cannot file to have their names appear on a ballot until a specific, narrow window of time. For candidates in Washington participating in the 2022 elections, that window is between May 16-20. During “filing week,” candidates for federal, state, legislative, court of appeals or superior court offices can register their campaigns with the Washington Secretary of State, while candidates for all other offices file with their county’s elections office.
However, campaigns can be registered with the state Public Disclosure Commission, which regulates local campaign finances, well in advance of the election. Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider, for instance, filed with the PDC to create a 2022 campaign on Nov. 20, 2018, shortly after the 2018 election.
Tompkins registered a 2022 campaign with the PDC on April 21, 2021, nearly a year before he publicly announced that he would not be running for reelection.
He rolled over donations from prior campaigns, about $7,200, into the 2022 campaign, as is typical for a politician planning to run for reelection. Those old funds can be used for the new election campaign, and around $125 was spent in 2021 on envelopes.
By registering the new campaign, the funds became “active” and no longer considered surplus, regulated by much stricter rules.
Former candidates have a lot of freedom with how to use surplus campaign funds and can donate them to a registered charity or, as is done commonly, donate it to a political party that will use the money to help elect the next crop of candidates. Active campaign funds, however, are heavily restricted and can generally only be used for costs associated with campaigning.
“They don’t become surplus funds again (and therefore eligible for transfer to a registered charity) until after the relevant election, or at the very least candidate filing week,” wrote Kim Bradford, deputy director of the PDC.
If Tompkins violated disclosure laws with his donation, it was largely a matter of timing. However, the PDC declined to comment on whether a specific possible violation occurred without a formal review, typical practice for the agency.
While Tompkins did not respond directly to a request for comment, the Union-Bulletin was included in an email to the PDC by Pam Ray, a former county commissioner acting on Tompkins’ behalf.
In that email, dated Friday, April 22, Ray provided a timeline of prior discussions she had with PDC officials. Shortly after Tompkins announced he would not seek reelection, Ray stated she had been advised by a PDC compliance officer that Tompkins could donate his outstanding campaign funds.
“She never inquired as to whether we were speaking of an ‘active’ campaign, and until (yesterday), when I spoke with you, I didn’t realize Commissioner Tompkins had an ‘active’ 2022 campaign,” Ray wrote to Scott Haley, a filing specialist with the PDC.
Because of this prior advice from the PDC, Ray said that Tompkins had acted in good faith in disbursing the funds.
“At this point, we are at a loss as to how to proceed and rectify this issue,” Ray wrote. “We would appreciate your advice.”
Tompkins did not respond to a request to elaborate on why he wanted to donate his funds to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Walla Walla.
The outgoing county commissioner has been dinged by the PDC once before.
In 2020, resident Richard Monacelli filed a complaint alleging that Tompkins had violated disclosure laws by using the “Greg Tompkins, Walla Walla County Commissioner, District 3” Facebook page to advocate for the election of state Sen. Perry Dozier.
While PDC rules allow for anyone to use their personal social media pages to support candidates, the official public pages of elected officials are regulated like public facilities, which cannot be used to assist campaigns.
“Staff believes, with the exception of the disclaimer stating otherwise, that a member of the public landing on this Facebook would likely interpret it as the official page for Walla Walla County Commissioner Greg Tompkins and not Mr. Tompkins’ personal page,” the PDC wrote.
The PDC closed the case without further investigation or penalties, instead simply reminding Tompkins of the “importance of strictly following” state law regarding public facilities in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.