The public was afforded one final opportunity on Monday, April 25, to voice its opinion on proposed changes to the Walla Walla County district maps that will define the district boundaries for commissioners of both the county and the Port of Walla Walla.
It was one of the last steps before the maps are considered for final approval on May 2, two weeks in advance of candidate filing week, when candidates for public office put in their paperwork to appear on the upcoming ballot.
A county’s district maps must be changed after each decennial census, with commissioners of each of the three districts representing roughly the same number of residents. With data from the 2020 census in hand, the county is required to adopt a new map, which determines district boundaries for county and port commissioners.
Though county commissioners are elected by voters across the entire county during the general election, they can only run in a district where they live, and their primary elections are based on that district’s voters.
Fewer than a dozen residents attended Monday's meeting, including a number of candidates for the open county commissioner seat up for election later this year.
A handful provided public testimony on Plan B, which county commissioners picked from three options on April 11. Commissioners have received upwards of 60 testimonials from county residents during the process.
Some who spoke Monday expressed gratitude to commissioners for what they called a civil process, though one resident, Danielle Garbe Reser, called the process “flawed from the beginning.” She argued that the proposed map left the county exposed to possible lawsuits by diluting the voting power of Hispanic residents.
County officials prepared three possible options to adjust the district boundaries. Two maps, Plans A and B, proposed relatively minimal changes to existing district boundaries, shifting people between the three current districts to equalize population between them.
Plan C, however, would have made sizable changes to current boundaries, creating a district made up of residents of the cities of Walla Walla and College Place. Some residents have argued that other maps broke up communities of interest and weakened the ability of Hispanic residents to elect their chosen representatives, which they argue is in violation of election law.
Each of the three proposed maps have roughly equal proportions of Hispanic voters, however, ranging between around 18% at the lowest to 27% at the highest. None of the proposals would have created a majority-Hispanic district.
Commissioners will meet again May 2 for final approval of the district map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.