New Pioneer Park Sidewalks
Looking south down the Pioneer Park main entrance road, Thursday, April 28, 2022.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Pioneer Park’s accessibility and “walkability” just got a boost from city leaders.

A $300,000 grant to build additional sidewalks, ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and crosswalk enhancements around the well-used park between Alder and Whitman streets just west of downtown was recently accepted by the Walla Walla City Council.

The proposed improvements would cost a total of $600,000, half of which would need to be covered by the city or other funding sources.

The project will build over 1,000 feet of sidewalk infill along Whitman Street, with a number of crosswalk enhancements on South Division Street.

The grant was awarded through the state Transportation Improvement Board’s Complete Streets program, which funds infrastructure that accommodates different modes of transportation, including walking, biking and driving.

Looking east around the Pioneer Park circle drive, Thursday, April 28, 2022.

While the project currently focuses entirely on pedestrian improvements, Mayor Tom Scribner recommended that stop signs at the intersection of Division and Whitman streets should be incorporated into the project while crews are working in the area.

A number of residents have expressed concerns about vehicles traveling at high rates of speed in that area, Scribner said during the Wednesday, April 27, meeting.

