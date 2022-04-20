For the first time in nearly two years, masks are no longer required on public transportation and flights in the Walla Walla Valley, following a recent federal court decision.
This includes Walla Walla's Valley Transit, Columbia County Public Transportation, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation-run Kayak Public Transit that serves Milton-Freewater, and the Grape Line between Walla Walla and Pasco.
Alaska Airlines, which flies out of the Walla Walla Regional Airport, also no longer requires masks for passengers. In an email, airport Manager Jennifer Skoglund confirmed that masks are also now optional inside the airport prior to boarding.
Public transportation, which is federally regulated, had been one of the last sectors where masks were universally required. The deadline for the mask mandate was extended several times and was most recently set to expire April 18 before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended it to May 3.
But a federal judge struck down the mask requirement in a Monday, April 18, ruling, arguing in part that the CDC had exceeded its legal authority with its latest extension.
Angie Peters, general manager for Valley Transit, said in an interview that the agency received notice shortly before 6 p.m. Monday saying the Transportation Security Administration would not continue to enforce a mask mandate. Tuesday was the first day riders were not required to wear a mask while riding the bus.
It’s also not clear that the mandate is gone for good. The Department of Justice announced Tuesday it may appeal the ruling if the CDC called for it.
This back-and-forth could exacerbate the difficult position for bus drivers, Peters noted. If a mask mandate came back into effect, Valley Transit would enforce it as required by law, but it would not be easy, she said.
“It would be challenging,” Peters said. “This is one of the more controversial COVID protections, and it’s been difficult for public transportation providers to be one of the last places where it’s required.”
While Washington ferries have also dropped their masking requirement, most Seattle-area transit agencies will continue to enforce them, citing the uncertainty over whether Monday's court ruling would be permanent.
