Landowners with agricultural plots or hobby farms in the Lower Mill Creek Watershed, which stretches from west of College Place to east of the community of Tracy in Walla Walla County, are needed for a National Water Quality Initiative survey.
Through the survey, the Walla Walla County Conservation District seeks to learn more about what landowners are currently doing to protect water quality in Mill Creek and how willing they would be to participate in conservation programs.
In addition, the district hopes to learn what barriers exist that stymie conservation efforts and where the conservation district is missing the mark with its efforts.
Data provided by the survey, the first of its kind in the Walla Walla-area, is necessary for the conservation district to determine how it will use funding provided by the National Water Quality Initiative, said district Project Manager Alison Crowley.
The National Water Quality Initiative supports voluntary farm conservation projects with a focus on water quality improvement.
Not all watersheds in the Walla Walla Valley would be deemed applicable for this project, but the Lower Mill Creek Watershed runs through agricultural, municipal and rural areas and can serve as spawning area for endangered species of fish, Crowley said.
Those interested in participating can respond to the survey by visiting arcg.is/0S0LaT0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.