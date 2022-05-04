Walla Walla County commissioners will receive a roughly 19% salary increase starting in 2025, as will a number of other elected county positions.
The pay increase is the result of a unanimous vote by current commissioners Greg Tompkins, Jenny Mayberry and Todd Kimball during a Monday, May 2, meeting. Their current terms will all end prior to the pay increase taking effect.
Along with the county commissioners, the pay increase will also impact the county assessor, auditor, clerk, coroner and treasurer, each of which are currently paid a salary of $86,176.
If the salary increases approved Monday went into effect immediately, those salaries would increase to $99,837. In 2020, the median household income in Walla Walla, which may include multiple wage earners, was around $60,600, according to census data.
Every two years, the Board of County Commissioners, which controls the county’s purse strings, sets salaries for a two-year period for elected county officials, except those whose salaries are set at the state level, such as the full-time district court judge.
The significant change was suggested by outgoing commissioner Tompkins, who recommended that the county peg the future salaries of most elected county officials to 50% of the salaries of superior court judges.
“Different counties do this different ways, and we’ve used a variety of ways to figure out the best way to keep pace with everything else,” Tompkins said during an April 25 meeting. “But I think one of the easiest ways is tying it to a percentage of a superior court judge’s salary.”
As of July 2021, superior court judges receive salaries of $199,675 annually, which will increase to $203,169 this July. Currently, the county’s commissioners, assessor, auditor, clerk, coroner and treasurer are paid salaries of $86,176, around 42% of the compensation for superior court judges.
By 2025, the sheriff and prosecuting attorney will also receive significantly higher wages from county tax payers after Monday's vote.
The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s salary, which was $114,682 in 2022, will increase more than 14% over current rates. While the sheriff is currently paid an equivalent of around 56% of the salaries of superior court judges, they would be paid 64% of that salary starting in 2025.
The prosecuting attorney is paid partially by the county and partially by the state; the county portion of their compensation will increase by nearly 26% over current rates. The county currently pays the prosecuting attorney an equivalent of 31% of a superior court judge’s wage, which would increase to 39% in 2025.
The salary of Walla Walla’s part-time district court judge was previously set to 25% of the full-time judge’s salary, according to documents attached to the salary resolution. Monday’s vote did not change that proportional relationship.
It’s not yet clear how much superior court judges will be compensated in 2025. Their salaries are determined every two years by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials, which will meet in September to begin deliberating the salaries for certain positions, including superior court judges, for 2023 and 2024. Superior court judge salaries for 2025 will not be determined until 2024.
Regardless, the increase will amount to much more substantial pay increase than have been approved by county commissioners in recent years. The salaries of elected officials are currently set to increase by 2.75% in 2023 and another 2.75% in 2024. Between 2021 and 2022, superior court judges received a 1.75% pay increase.
A number of non-elected positions in county departments will also receive pay increases, as their salaries are pegged to those of the elected department heads, Tompkins noted.
Shortly after the salary increases were approved, resident R.L. McFarland questioned whether the salary increases for county commissioners in particular were appropriate, noting that the county was struggling to fill many positions and pointing to the rising cost of living for county residents.
“Consequently, the tone this sets during this time of such difficulty in this county, with cost of living for city employees and everyone else, I don’t know why you’re comfortable doing this right now,” McFarland said. “Each one of you has incomes from other jobs as well.”
Echoing comments he had made during the April 25 meeting, Kimball responded that he understood the sentiment behind McFarland’s comments, but felt it was necessary to have a salary “commensurate with the job.”
“I think if you want good people to run, I think if you want qualified people to run, I think you need to pay them a fair wage,” Kimball said during the April 25 meeting.
“If everyone else in the county is going up at a certain rate, and the electeds are not keeping up with that pace, I don’t think you’re going to get people who are going to want to run.”
