David Sibley of Walla Walla is the latest Jeopardy! champion.
Sibley, the rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Walla Walla, won $21,800 during his first appearance on the show Monday.
He defeated reigning two-day champion Michael Menkhus of Kansas City, Missouri, and Sue Adams of North Weymouth, Massachusetts.
Sibley's total winnings are well over twice the $8,400 won by Menkhus, who was in second place ending Final Jeopardy.
Sibley guaranteed his victory by betting no money on the final question, which mean Menkhus couldn't catch up even if he wagered all his money and got the question right. As it was, all three contestants missed the final question, which was about magazines.
Earlier in the contest Sibley and Menkhus were within $2,200 of each other during a Double Jeopardy round, which made all the difference. Menkhus lost $2,000 when he missed a question on writing implements, while Sibley correctly answered his question in the “Historic Nicknames” category to win $4,000.
Sibley never looked back.
Adams, meanwhile, got into trouble early with some incorrect answers to put her into the red. While she fought her way back into the black, she spent the entire game playing from behind and finished in third place.
Sibley is appearing on the show during Ken Jennings’ stretch as host.
Jennings is splitting hosting duties this season with actress Mayim Bialik, who will return to the show in January.
Jennings, one of the game show’s greatest champions, holds the record for the longest winning streaking, prevailing in 74 straight games during his original run in 2004.
In the Walla Walla area, Jeopardy! can be seen on KNDU 25 at 7:30 p.m.
