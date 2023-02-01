The Walla Walla Bed Bath & Beyond at 1630 W. Poplar St. did not escape the chopping block this time, the company announced in another round of national store closures.
The retailer said the new closures are expanding on the ongoing program to close 150 of its lowest-performing stores across the nation. Sixty-two stores closed in September with 56 more shuttering their doors in January.
The area Bed Bath & Beyond location opened its doors in 2018 as one of the first retailers to claim a lot at the Walla Walla Town Center.
The closest Bed Bath & Beyond, located in Kennewick, is an hour away from Walla Walla. Thirty states are impacted by the closures. Walla Walla and Vancouver were the only locations listed in Washington that were on the list.
Earlier this year the third quarter results report for Bed Bath & Beyond saw net sales drop 33% to $1.26 billion. The company announced an expected $500 million in general annualized cost cuts.
Teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, the company is shutting down its health and beauty discount chain Harmon, which has locations primarily on the East Coast.
A local store employee not authorized to speak to the media directed the Union-Bulletin to Bed Bath & Beyond's corporate communications.
A corporate spokesperson emailed this statement: "We continue our analysis of our store footprint based on a variety of factors, and together with our advisors, have identified additional Bed Bath & Beyond store closures that we will implement in a timely manner. As such, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Walla Walla, Wa., location in the coming months. We previously shared this information with our valued associates."
