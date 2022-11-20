Kiwanis Club of Walla Walla is holding its third annual community sock drive in November.
Members of the community are encouraged to conduct their own mini drives, collecting sock donations from family, friends and co-workers and drop them off at Kiwanis partners John L Scott Realtor, 10 S Fourth Ave., and the YMCA, 340 S Park St.
The socks will be distributed to the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless-managed Sleep Center and the YMCA and YWCA. Committee chair is Nonda Gibbard. For more details contact Jay Gerbino, 509-200-0701 or jaybino13@gmail.com. Gerbino is membership chairman and can provide information on joining the group.
Kiwanis Club is celebrating its 100th year in Walla Walla, chartered on April 25, 1922. A banquet recognized the accomplishment in April.
The small volunteer service club contributes most of its time, energy and funds to improve the lives of youth in this area.
“The local club board and officers work to right-size our projects and fundraisers so members can find that happy balance of community service, fellowship and fun,” Gerbino said in the release.
The club meets from noon-1 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays each month at Pioneer United Methodist Church, 209 E Birch St.
In addition to the Sleep Center, YMCA and YWCA, Gerbino said the club supports two college scholarships, the Walla Walla Valley Academy music program, Red Cross blood drives, Walla Walla High School music awards, Little League, a swine showmanship award and Camp Fire, to name a few.
