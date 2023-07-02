The first large convention of Jehovah's Witnesses since 2019 will take place from Friday, July 7, through Sunday, July 9, at the Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., in Kennewick.
In 2020 the pandemic interrupted in-person Jehovah's Witness conventions and the events were canceled and moved to virtual platforms.
“As much as we loved the convenience and quality of our virtual conventions, nothing can replace being together in a large group setting,” Erik Larson, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in an announcement about the return of in-person events. “While our online conventions reached millions around the world and kept our communities safe, we long to get back to our joyful fellowship at these large gatherings."
The announcement said some 6,000 conventions will be conducted worldwide as part of the 2023 "Exercise Patience" Convention series with more than 700 taking place in the United States.
The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information visit jw.org.
