Justin Vernon was selected as Prospect Point Elementary School’s new principal, the Walla Walla School District announced Friday, Feb. 24.
The position opened up after former Principal Barb Casey was promoted to a district administration position.
Vernon, who is serving as the school’s interim principal for the 2022-23 school year, beat out Colleen Chamberlain, a student services coordinator at an elementary school in the Redmond School District, for the role.
Vernon has been an educator for 20 years. Previously, he was the assistant principal at Prospect Point for two years. He also served as principal at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Walla Walla for one year before that school closed to become an early learning center.
Superintendent Wade Smith made the principal selection with input from an interview committee and teachers, parents and community members who attended a public meet and greet this week.
He said in a news release that Vernon built trust and strong relationships with staff, students and families during his time at Prospect Point.
“I am so proud of the leader Justin Vernon has become,” Smith said.
At the meet and greet Wednesday, Feb. 22, Vernon told Prospect Point parents and teachers that the trust he built allowed teachers to grow in their craft and better support students academically, socially and emotionally.
“We set out this year to try on new things, and staff have been willing to try new things,” he said. “My vision is to create that environment where kids can feel safe, take chances and kind of grow and work on all types of skills.”
Input from parents
Jodi Adams, a former teacher and parent with a fourth grader and first grader at Prospect Point Elementary, said it’s important for the school’s principal to build a connection with families.
She is a member of the school’s parent teacher organization and attended the meet and greet with two of her sons. She said she’ll have children attending Prospect Point for the next 15 years.
“(I want) an admin who cares about making a connection with parents and teachers and the community at large,” Adams said. “I want someone who will do that well. … If parents feel that the school environment is positive, they want to be more involved.”
Vernon told her at the meet and greet that parent involvement is an important piece of education and schooling. His strategy for connecting with parents is being open, he said.
“If parents are wanting information and needing information, we want to be able to give that," he said. "With concerns, I always want people to call and tell me so that we can help solve those problems.”
In the news release announcing his selection, Vernon said he’s excited to serve in the permanent role.
“I feel very fortunate to have landed in a school and community dedicated to doing what is best for students,” he said in the release. “I am committed to the growth of all our students and know, as a community of learners, we are on the right track.”
Vernon will start in the role July 1, according to the news release.
Another decision coming
Smith is expected to select another Walla Walla elementary school principal next week.
Amy Kasenga and Marlene Perez, finalists for principal at Edison Elementary School, met with interview committees and spoke with parents, teachers and community members at a meet and greet Thursday, Feb. 23.
Kasenga has taught at multiple elementary and middle schools in the district and is serving as the interim principal at Edison. Perez is an educator in the North Beach School District in Pacific Beach, Washington.
The position at Edison became available after former Principal Jenny Foster left for personal reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.