Walla Walla's third annual Juneteenth Jubilee, which is free and open to the community, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Washington Park, 700 W. Cherry St.
"We have a lot of really great vendors," said Lindsey Luna, COCOA (Color Our Community on Awareness) board member and director of Sounds of the People, "Last year we had one food vendor, and this year we have two caterers."
The Juneteenth committee, a diverse group assembled by COCOA has been working to assemble this year's event.
There will be soul food with vegetarian options catered by Annebell's Bar-b-que and ASANI EATS, as well as other vendors, family activities and music.
"We've really upped the ante with the involvement of Sounds of the People," Luna said, "extremely talented big artists ... as well as local artists that we know and love."
Headliners will include Yel with special guest Topp as well as Dave Shanaé. Yel is an R&B and hip-hop artist from Pasco who recently moved to Los Angeles. Dave Shanaé is a funk/soul artist from Pasco who will be traveling from Seattle.
It's important, because the event is local, that it has a strong local focus that would resonate with people, Luna said.
Also performing will be well-known local band Gary Winston & The Real Deal, HNYZEE, ASANI?, Selektis, Rejae and DJ eMMANUEL.
Anyla Macdonald, a recent Walla Walla High School graduate and published author will be reading from her book "Black Joy and Black Tribulations."
There will be a booth dedicated to the history of Juneteenth, and donations will be accepted for the "Joyful" grant for BIPOC youth through COCOA.
Last year's grants were awarded to an aspiring musician, an artist, a dancer and an entrepreneur, all Walla Walla High School students.
Several Black-owned businesses will be on site offering a variety of products and services.
Revamped Wellness Spa offers services targeting body positivity and self-care. NurturedBiNature sells handcrafted self-care products such as body and hair oils and creams. Shanara Sacred Energy Healing Center offers various practices like sound therapy and reiki. Segou Shea Skincare sells natural, affordable skincare products. Crossfox will be providing multimedia arts, wire-wrapped crystals and leather art.
The first big Juneteenth celebration event in Walla Walla was in 2021, shortly after Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday with a resolution unanimously passing in the U.S. Senate.
In 2022, the event grew more into an annual community festival, welcoming everyone to celebrate freedom. The mayors of Walla Walla and College Place were present to read proclamations recognizing June 19, 2022, as Juneteenth.
"This year we got Juneteenth proclamations from the city of Walla Walla, the city of College Place and the county," Luna said.
This year's event will take place on June 17 to make it accessible to the community, but from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 19, there will be a ribbon cutting event at Blue Mountain Action Council, the home of Walla Walla's third Little Diverse Library.
Juneteenth National Independence Day commemorates the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with the order to free those who were enslaved. The day is traditionally celebrated with food and music and other activities.
Early celebrations of Juneteenth date to 1866 and started as community and church gatherings in Texas, then spread throughout the South.
The occasion is now celebrated by communities throughout the U.S. since gaining significant national attention after becoming an official federal holiday.
