The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center will co-host an American Red Cross blood drive on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The blood drive has appointments from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Walla Walla VA Theater Bldg. 78, 77 Wainwright Drive.
The VA regularly schedules blood drives every two months to support the local community.
A news release from the American Red Cross said all blood types are needed because blood supplies are critically low. To sign up for an appointment visit the American Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org, select “donate blood”, “find a drive”, and enter “99362”; download and use the blood donor app on a cell phone or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Walk-ins are accepted as well, but appointments are encouraged. For more information about what to expect during a blood donation appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and select "donate blood" then select "blood donation process."
"Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer," the news release said. "In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. There’s no substitute for blood. When a patient receives blood, it was given in advance by a generous donor."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.