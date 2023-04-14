Walla Walla has hired a new fire chief who is not new to Walla Walla or to its fire department.
Fred "John" Knowles has lived in Walla Walla for a long time. He was born and raised here.
“This is where my family is,” Knowles said. And he has been with the WWFD for 31 years.
“I started volunteering right out of high school,” he said. “And this is what I have been doing. I have never had a reason to leave."
After a few years of volunteering, Knowles was hired as a full-time firefighter in 1994.
Five years later he was made an engineer. In 2005 he was promoted to lieutenant, and to captain in 2015, before becoming deputy fire chief in 2021.
Now, with current chief Bob Yancy retiring Monday, April 24, Knowles is ready to take the top job.
“John brings many years of experience with the Walla Walla Fire Department to the fire chief role,” Walla Walla City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said in a city news release. “I am excited that the city’s work on succession planning for key positions led to the internal promotion of John.”
Knowles said its rewarding to be offered a fire chief position in the place he grew up.
“I was born and raised in this wonderful community and am excited to be given the opportunity to lead this amazing department in my hometown,” he said.
Knowles said he decided in high school that he was going to be a firefighter.
“It was my senior year,” he said. “I had a buddy who was a volunteer firefighter with the county fire department. I rode along with him one day. He went to a structure fire. I still remember that fire vividly. I went and I just observed. And that was the hook. I think I signed up the next day.”
The Walla Walla Fire Department is made up of 51 fire and emergency medical employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.