Though the game was closer this time, Walla Walla Episcopal Priest David Sibley won his third Jeopardy! match on Wednesday.
Sibley, rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, added $11,599 — his smallest win yet — bringing his three-game total to $55,799.
Sibley’s latest win was over Sam Wang, a statistics professor from Ithaca, New York, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Ames, Iowa.
Early in the match, Sibley found himself in uncharted waters, falling into the red after losing bets while watching Hackbarth jump out to a large lead.
While Sibley found himself back into the black by the end of the first round, he was still in last place, trailing Hackbarth $7,600 to $2,200.
Hackbarth’s lead, however, would not last long into the Double Jeopardy round. Early in the round, Sibley found the first of two Daily Doubles and used it to take his first lead of the match.
Then, at the end of the round, he found the second and final Daily Double and used it to extend his lead.
However, for the first time in his run, Sibley’s victory was not secure heading into the Final Jeopardy round. In earlier games, he was able to enter the final round with more than twice his nearest opponent.
It didn’t matter, however, as all three contestants got the final question on rivers World Rivers category wrong and Sibley’s lead held.
Sibley will be at it again Thursday when he faces Moira Smith, an accountant from Washington D.C. and Sonalee Rau, a life sciences consultant from New York City.
Sibley is two wins away from qualifying for the 2023 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.
In the Walla Walla area, Jeopardy! can be seen on KNDU 25 at 7:30 p.m.
