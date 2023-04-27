Answer: She will always be a "Jeopardy!" champion.
Question: Who is Johanna Stoberock?
The Walla Walla fiction writer and Whitman College professor's reign as defending "Jeopardy!" champion came to an end Wednesday, April 26, after one game.
Stoberock finished the game in second place and added a $2,000 consolation prize to her $6,999 total from her win Tuesday, April 25.
For the second consecutive game, Stoberock entered the Final Jeopardy! round in first place. Also for the second time in as many days, all three contestants got the Final Jeopardy! question wrong.
This time, however, Stoberock’s bid was too large, and she was surpassed by Jesse Matheny, a customer success implementation manager from Huntington, Indiana.
The game was very competitive. Entering Final Jeopardy, only $800 separated leader Stoberock, with $11,200, and third-place Matheny, with $10,400.
Eventual third-place finisher Liz Everhart, a science teacher from Louisville, Kentucky, was in second place at the time with $11,000.
However, the final clue, asking for the last name of three men who missed the 1927 premiere of “The Jazz Singer” because their brother had died, stumped all three contestants.
The correct response was, Warner, for the Warner Brothers.
This likely won’t be the last time Walla Walla viewers see Stoberock on the "Jeopardy!" stage.
"Jeopardy!" producers recently announced all champions from this season who do not make the Tournament of Champions will be invited back for one last chance to clinch a spot in the tournament.
