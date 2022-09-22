On special display at Walla Walla Public Library this week, and then the rest of September, is a collection of books that have had national notoriety at some time in their existence for being blocked from public access at schools, bookstores or libraries around the country due to controversy.
Sept. 18-24 is Banned Books Week, typically held the last week of September. The event was launched in 1982 by a coalition of organizations advocating for free and open access to information in response to a sudden surge of materials being forced off the shelves of libraries and bookstores.
Walla Walla Public Library, on East Alder Street, has chosen to celebrate Banned Books Week this year by displaying some its more infamous works.
The display is titled "FREADOM: Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us."
Each selection has a bookmark inside explaining why it had been banned or challenged at some time in other libraries.
"Our board just approved new policies regarding this," Walla Walla Public Library services director Erin Wells said Tuesday, Sept. 20. "We updated our policies about how we handle challenges for our materials.
"We believe library material is protected under the Constitution, and we'll work hard to reject censorship and make sure of the accessibility of our material for all."
Not far from Walla Walla Public Library, the Walla Walla Public Schools district offices late last year were dealing with demands from several in the community to ban four books from the high school library.
The books in dispute included “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe; “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas; “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson; and “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison.
Detractors said the books were agenda-driven, political, sexually explicit and filled with foul language.
Reviewed by a newly formed committee consisting of Wa-Hi faculty, librarians, principals, members of the district’s equity department and three high school student representatives, it was decided Feb. 9 that all four books would remain available on the Wa-Hi library shelves.
Along the way, the issue had gone through an appeal and demonstration with about 50 people gathered outside the district offices prior to a school board meeting.
It was a wild experience for school board president Ruth Ladderud, who has served on the board 10 years. But ultimately, she believes the process was fair.
"We operated by our policies," Ladderud said, citing Policy No. 2021. "It's very cut and dry.
"Actually, I really thought it really was amazing how we went through the procedures, carefully evaluating everything, respecting our policy and procedures. I think we were very transparent in how we did things, and I was impressed by how it all ultimately ended."
The board decision leaves the four books in question free of another the next three years, according to Walla Walla Public School Superintendent Wade Smith, but other books have already started to come under fire.
Cathy Rasley, of Walla Walla, who protested the four books last school year, expressed her outrage over "This Book Is Gay," by Juno Dawson, during the citizens comments portion on Tuesday's school board meeting.
"I'm here tonight to talk about yet another pornographic book in the school library," Rasley stated. "You have a big problem, so please put on your next school board meeting agenda about having a discussion on changing your protocol about how books are brought into the school district."
No formal complaint had been filed as of Wednesday morning, according to Ladderud.
Looking back, Ladderrud feels the disputes this last year may have benefited the district in the long term.
"It's caused us to take another look at our policies and procedures — are they the right ones?" Ladderud said. "In our history, we've never had something like this before. This has been kind of a first for us."
Wells also sensed some positives despite disagreements.
"I attended one of the school board meetings (last year), and what I saw was a room completely packed with students and community members," she said. "There were a lot of students who were very passionate, and I was proud to see that."
Walla Walla Public Library invites all high school and middle school boys and girls to a special First Fridays Teen Night Oct. 7, with a discussion on book bans and censorship, in conjunction with the Banned Books Club at Wa-Hi.
Ava Kirtley, a senior at Wa-Hi, launched Walla Walla Banned Book Club last year at the same time several in the community were calling for her school library to get rid of the controversial four.
The club grew twice as big as Kirtley had expected.
"I wanted to do something about this because it was a student issue," Kirtley said. "When we learned in December that books (books that meant a lot to me and friends of mine) were being challenged being in our library, we got together during a free period.
"There were more than 30, maybe 40, of us crowded into a classroom too small to hold us. It made me proud of my peers, but also angry that this was happening."
Beginning with a fundraising campaign to give any classmate who requested them personal copies of the four books, the club would host a monthly online chatroom to discuss not only what they had just read but why it might be challenged.
Finishing with the May meeting on "All Boys Aren't Blue," the club was able to contact author George Johnson to lead their discussion and share his thoughts on their activism.
More than $1,000 remained after the last club meeting thanks to overwhelming community support, and Kirtley was thrilled to donate it all to the Walla Walla Public Library.
"It was a crazy experience, seeing a lot of activism by my peer and seeing how much people cared," Kirtley said. "To be on the receiving end of that much support was incredible.
"I'm young so I don't really know what I'm doing half the time, so this was really inspiring."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.