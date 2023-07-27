Throughout a resurgence of activity, Italian Heritage Association of Walla Walla is offering a specialized Italy trip, Festa events and new programs that preserve local history and share contributions of Walla Walla Italians, said IHA Board member Teresa Fausti in a release.
“Italians of the Walla Walla region have made significant contributions toward shaping our city and developing world-renowned products, such as the Walla Walla Sweet Onion,” said Walla Walla IHA President Lanna Stemmer.
“Italians also helped to start the wine industry that is now flourishing with more than 150 wineries in the area. We are pleased to see our organization experiencing a major resurgence in interest from the community and are excited to offer these fun and meaningful activities to residents and businesses,” Stemmer said.
IHA has a longstanding tradition of celebrating the heritage many families have here as descendants of those who immigrated to the Walla Walla Valley in the early 1900s.
IHA members are bringing back many traditions, events and an overseas trip, all open to the community:
- Friday, Sept. 29: Festa dinner, 5:30 p.m., Assumption Parish Hall, 2098 E. Alder St., with Italian cuisine and Locati wine, Walla Walla Italian princesses, Italian music and entertainment and opportunities to share Italian immigrant and family stories for use in planned publications and archival efforts. Festa dinner tickets: $40 for adults, $18 for children 7-12 and free for ages 6 and younger. Direct message at bit.ly/44S68PS or call 509-520-6827.
- Friday, Sept. 29: Informational meeting for September 2024 Italy trip, contact Nancy Barcenas 509-540-7455 or email wallawallaview@gmail.com for details and see grouptoursite.com/tours/barcenas2024.
- Saturday, Sept. 30: Festa celebration, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Walla Walla Land Title Plaza, 33 E. Main St., community pasta sauce contest judged by culinary experts and Italian cooks; children’s grape stomping and commemorative footprint of the experience; building a Leaning Cheese Tower of Pisa; family Italian scavenger hunt with a treasure map leading to Italian products in downtown Walla Walla; and fun Italian photo opportunities.
More activities will be offered in spring-summer 2024, such as a series of Italian cooking classes with local Italians and restaurants.
- September 2024: A 15-day grand tour of Italy, including a stop in Cannara, Walla Walla’s sister city. For details, see grouptoursite.com/tours/barcenas2024 or contact tour coordinator Nancy Barcenas at 509-540-7455 or wallawallaview@gmail.com.
The 15 people who founded the Italian Heritage Group in November 1985 wanted their children to learn about and understand their heritage, according to the IHA website.
The group’s mission is to emphasize the culture, music, folk dances, language, people and geography of the regions of Italy from which members’ parents had immigrated..
IHG was incorporated as a nonprofit in 1987 and became the Italian Heritage Association, Inc.
IHA stresses that everyone is welcome to join IHA and participate in its events.
The independent group’s goal is to foster unification by teaching, sharing, preserving and nurturing Italian heritage so it won’t be forgotten.
“The only requirement for members is to hold an appreciation for Italy’s food, wine, art and other unique aspects,” Fausti said in a release.
For more details about the group, membership and activities, see ihawallawalla.org or bit.ly/44S68PS or call 509-529-4774 or 509-525-6676 to get tickets and participate in upcoming events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.