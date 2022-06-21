An Oregon man was injured in a motorcycle crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 12 near Wallula Junction on Tuesday morning, June 21.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted that the highway was blocked in both directions for a couple of hours, and a detour was in place.
Rodney Sackett, 64, of Irrigon, Oregon, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle east on U.S. Highway 730 at about 6:30 a.m., according to the WSP report.
At the junction with U.S. Highway 12, he turned toward the westbound lane of that highway and collided with a semi-truck and trailer driven by John L. Mattila, 55, of Weston, WSP reported.
Sackett was injured in the crash and transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. No additional information on the nature of his injuries was included in the report, but it did note the Irrigon man was wearing a helmet and no drugs or alcohol were involved.
Mattila was not injured in the crash, and although the semi he was driving has reportable damage, he was able to drive it from the scene.
No other vehicles or people were involved, and cause of the crash is under investigation. Charges are pending, according to Washington State Patrol.
