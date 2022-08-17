The cause of a fire that destroyed an RV near the intersection of Third Avenue and Reynolds Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, is still under investigation, Walla Walla County Fire District 4 Deputy Chief John Golden said.
The RV and a pickup truck were destroyed. A nearby outbuilding was also damaged, as were a vehicle and several pieces of outdoor equipment, including a tractor.
Golden said the fire burned a little less than half an acre before crews put it out.
