A home was destroyed but nobody was injured in a house fire in the 300 block of Ward Street in Milton-Freewater on Thursday morning, July 21.
Two residents were displaced by the fire, according to City Manager Linda Hall.
Firefighters arrived less than a minute after the report of the fire at 7:10 a.m., the house was already about 80% engulfed by flames, Hall said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, she said.
