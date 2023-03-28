Walla Walla Community Hospice will host a new 10-week session of the Understanding Your Grief support group for those grieving the death of a loved one beginning April 11.
Hospice staff will facilitate while using the book “Understanding Your Grief,” by Dr. Allan Wolfelt as a guideline.
The free group open to anyone experiencing a loss of a loved one will be Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. through June 13. Having previous hospice experience is not required.
Registering in advance is critical to secure a space and get materials and information. To register or for more information, call 509-525-5561 or email info@wwhospice.org.
Once the group begins or once it is filled, it will be closed to new members to create a safe, intimate space, said Nina Buty, who’s in community outreach and marketing with WWCH.
The group will meet in person and virtually via Zoom. Books, resources, Zoom meeting information and other details are sent to participants ahead of time via direct mail or delivery and email.
More detailed information about connecting will be given as needed prior to the first session and tech support will be offered by phone or online.
The next available grief support group will begin on Sept. 5.
The office for hospice, which serves Walla Walla and Columbia counties and Northeast Umatilla County, is at 1067 E. Isaacs Ave. in Walla Walla.
