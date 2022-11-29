Cities throughout the Walla Walla Valley will be fully jumping into the holiday season with a robust menu of events this coming weekend.
The National Retail Federation is predicting holiday spending will be extra healthy this year, despite inflation, breaking last year’s record high in retail sales. Communities, too, are seeing a resurgence of activities as people continue to emerge from pandemic isolation and curtailed gatherings of the past two Christmases.
Here’s a sampling of local family-friendly happenings on tap this weekend.
Walla Walla
Saturday, Dec. 3
5 p.m. — City of Walla Walla’s annual holiday tree lighting at Heritage Square Park, 116 E. Main St. The Walla Walla Choral Society, directed by Robb Harrison, will begin performing at 4:40 p.m.
Santa Claus will also be on hand.
6 p.m. — Holiday Parade of Lights, sponsored by Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, will boast almost 90 entries this year, organizers said.
The parade route begins on Alder Street, coming down Main Street and ending at the Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 W. Main St.
Many downtown businesses will stay open for the evening and offer holiday specials, said the organization’s executive director, Kathryn Witherington.
Parking along Main Street will close at 3 p.m. Saturday but a map of public parking space within two blocks of the parade route will be posted on the foundation’s website at downtownww.com.
There will also be a Christmas tree on display at Land Title Plaza honoring veterans, Witherington said.
Downtown Walla Walla Foundation is partnering with Toys for Tots to gather Christmas gifts for children up to age 18.
It is the first time the toy campaign has had a Walla Walla presence in about seven years, organizer Lyannae Larson said.
There will be a box for new, unwrapped toys at Heritage Square Park and volunteers will walk the parade route to gather more donations.
“We need a big variety of toys,” Larson said, noting the campaign does not allow donations of clothing or gift cards.
That can make it tough to fill the wish list of older teens, she said, especially boys.
Larson suggested donors consider the more complex Lego sets, hair products, books, supplies for the Dungeons & Dragons game, art supplies, sports equipment and bikes as gift ideas for older teens.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2
4-8 p.m. Thursday — Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance will present the Christmas Magic Market featuring local merchants and vendors along North Main Street on the Freewater end of the city.
Other activities include family day at the Milton-Freewater Community Building, 109 N.E. Fifth St., where there will be a tree decorating contest and auction, craft making, a meet-and-greet with Disney characters.
5 p.m. — Tree lighting at Freewater Square, 417 N. Main St., featuring live music.
6:30 p.m. Friday — the Christmas Magic parade begins on North Main and Northeast Eighth streets and travels south, past McLoughlin High School, ending at Fry’s True Value, 175 S. Main St.
Post-parade activities will be at The Gathering Place, 120 S. Main St., and include photos with Santa, hot cocoa and cookies.
For more information call 541-938-5563.
College Place
Thursday, Dec. 1
5:30 p.m. — The city of College Place will begin the holiday season, “Light Up the Avenue,” with a tree lighting at the municipal campus, 65 S. College Ave.
6 p.m. — A parade, with more than 25 entries, College Avenue from S.E. 10th St. to Whitman Drive.
7 p.m. — Laser light show at Southwest Sixth and Bade streets. The show is sponsored by Columbia REA and is an alternative to using fireworks, said city administrator Mike Rizzitiello.
Some businesses in College Place will remain open during the events.
The annual holiday evening keeps growing in popularity, Rizzitiello said, noting a survey of residents done in recent years indicated people wanted more College Place-centered events.
Without a Chamber of Commerce or downtown association, it falls to the city to meet that need, he added.
“Every year it tends to get bigger and bigger.”
Athena
Saturday, Dec. 3
10 a.m.-3 p.m. —Annual Holiday Bazaar, hosted by the Athena Mainstreet Association, in the Stahl Building at Third and Main streets, will feature breakfast and lunch offerings, as well as merchandise from 30 vendors.
Waitsburg
Friday, Dec. 2- Sunday, Dec. 4
“Hometown Christmas” has been held in this community since 1985.
6 p.m. Friday — Veterans Benefit Bingo at the Waitsburg Elementary School, 184 Academy St.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday — Vendors will be at Waitsburg Town Hall, 121 Main St. From noon-2 p.m. photo opportunities with the Grinch are available, along with a 1 p.m. cookie decorating contest for kids.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday — Breakfast and various events will take place at Town Hall, including live music from noon-3 p.m. and photos with Santa from noon-4 p.m.
5 p.m. — The community’s 37th annual lighted Christmas parade begins on Main Street, from First Avenue to Seventh Avenue, crossing to Orchard Street and returning to Main Street.
5:30 p.m. — Chili-and-cornbread dinner at American 35 restaurant, 128 Main St.
