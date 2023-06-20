The sound of Hodaka motorcycles will echo throughout Athena as enthusiasts ride throughout the city from Thursday, June 22, through Sunday, June 25, for Hodaka Days.
This year's schedule is full of trades, swap meets, history and of course, trail rides.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Thursday for campers who will stay in the Athena City Park. From 2-5:30 p.m. riders can participate in the Umatilla County TT and Poker Run which spans 50 miles and starts at Athena Elementary School, 375 S. 5th St.
A $30 registration fee for non-Hodaka Club members and $25 for Hodaka members is required.
The Hodaka Club meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. is open to club members and will occur at the Park Pavillion in Athena. From 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Hodaka Days welcome BBQ will be at the City Park.
At 9 a.m. Friday, June 23, registration will open for the Bad Rock Reunion Trail Ride. To participate, riders must pay a $30 fee for non-Hodaka members and $25 for Hodaka members. All riders must wear a helmet and are encouraged to carry their own toolkit.
From noon to 4:30 p.m., the Hodaka Club booth will be open and there will be a swap meet at the Athena City Park. Later at 4:30 p.m. a seminar on splitting the cases on a Hodaka is scheduled. From 7 to 9 p.m. an ice cream social and movie is planned at the Gem Theatre, 239 E. Main St.
The movie, "The John Penton Story," is a vintage documentary about the American processional motorcycle racer. It is encouraged to bring a chair to the theater for movie viewing.
Starting at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, June 23, the Athena Chapter of the American Legion pancake breakfast will begin. From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. observed trials for novice, intermediate, expert and trail bike classes will take place at Pambrum Road near the Diamond Eye Motocross track.
From noon to 1 p.m. a Main Street parade starting at Weston-McEwen High School will go through Athena. All riders must wear a helmet and be over 14 to participate.
From 6:30 to 9 p.m. a banquet dinner, awards presentations and live auction is scheduled at the Athena Elementary School, 375 S. 5th St. Tickets are $18 and need to be purchased before the event from the Hodaka Club booth in the Athena City Park.
The festivities will conclude on Sunday, June 25.
From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be practice and motocross racing at the Diamond Eye Track in Athena. Amateurs and experts are welcome to race. Non-Hodaka Club members can race for $25 and club members can race for $20. Fo those wanting to practice the track but not race a $5 fee is required.
