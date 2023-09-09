For 50 years, Helpline — now Helpline@SonBridge — has been a resource referral entity serving low-income and homeless individuals and families across the Walla Walla Valley and beyond.
Helpline was founded by the School of Social Work at Walla Walla University, formerly Walla Walla College, in 1973. In the five decades since its opening, the organization has met multiple challenges, one which closed its doors briefly in 2022. As the nonprofit landscape changed throughout the pandemic, the need for emergency referrals was reduced.
With the help of SonBridge Center for Better Living, services such as direct assistance to on-site resources are available again and can reach even farther than before. Helpline was only able to work in Walla Walla County because of the nature of the organization's funding, but now it extends across several counties and even into Oregon because SonBridge is operating with unrestricted funding through monetary donations.
"We are here to help," said Norman Thiel, executive director of SonBridge. "A key achievement of Helpline is the fact that it has changed and evolved over time to meet the community's needs."
Services through Helpline include referrals to medical, dental, and optical clinics, employment services, food banks and assistance with utilities and housing. Helpline@SonBridge partners with organizations such as Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless, Blue Mountain Action Council, area churches and others to find exactly what people need.
SonBridge Center for Better Living can provide dental assistance at the SonBridge Dental Clinic, an education center for the community to host meetings for support, recovery groups and more, and a Thrift and Gift store where every dollar received from sales stays in the Walla Walla Valley to meet the needs of the community.
Within the SonBridge building — 1200 SE 12th St. in College Place — organizations such as SOS Health Services and Neutral Ground Dispute Resolution Center are available as well.
Making a difference
Justin Jording, client service manager for Helpline@SonBridge, has seen how the organization has changed throughout his 10-year tenure, but some things have remained constant.
"Since 1976 we have had the same number," Jording said. "That number is historical for some people because they may have used our services back in the '80s and when they might need us again, it's the same."
Helpline@SonBridge is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and can be reached at 509-529-3377.
Throughout his time at Helpline, Jording said he has perfected the art of looking deeper into clients' immediate needs and helps to identify underlying problems to offer resources for the whole person.
"We know what questions to ask," he said. "We help connect all of the dots."
Helpline@SonBridge has a database of services that clients have asked for in the past. Jording can see what people have requested, when they received it, and which organizations they went through. SonBridge provides physical amenities such as hygiene kits, clothing and household items but Helpline steps in to find the services that SonBridge does not provide, such as rental assistance.
For Jording, being a part of the 50-year celebration means a lot, especially after understanding the organization's journey, through both good times and bad.
"One thing that really stood out to me was learning that Helpline became available 24-hours a day, just three years after it had originally opened," Jording said. "Now, we have a lot of services that are available anytime someone needs it, but it's amazing to think of people running a 24-hour line back then, and it was a lot of volunteers. It's incredible to think of the help they have provided people over the years."
Jording, who has a finger on the pulse of the nonprofit community in the Walla Walla Valley, said it has taken a lot of time and dedication to be able to know exactly where to send people for help.
"This job requires a lot of patience, and you have to be kind," Jording said. "I am so happy to be in this line of work and to be helping others."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.