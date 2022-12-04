Those beautiful holiday wreaths adorning the exteriors of Walla Walla city Fire Department stations are lit with tiny red bulbs.
The Fire Department's third annual Keep the Wreaths Red awareness campaign aims to keep the lights red.
However, a white bulb will replace a red one for every fire that happens through New Year's Day.
“We invite residents to glance at the wreaths and be reminded that fire safety is everyone’s job,” the fire department reported in the December City Central: Walla Walla news and insider tidbits newsletter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.