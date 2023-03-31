The Walla Walla YMCA has received funding from the USA Swimming Foundation to support free or reduced-cost swimming lessons for children in the Walla Walla Valley.
The Y was chosen as one of the 69 youth programs in the USA Swimming Foundation's network of swim lesson providers.
Including 35 adult programs, a total of $647,522 has been awarded by the foundation to support programs nationwide.
The Walla Walla YMCA provides American Red Cross swim lessons throughout the year. The learn-to-swim program focuses on building skills one step at a time, with six levels of swim lessons ranging from beginners to advanced lessons.
The Y extends its swim lesson program to the seasonal community pools in Athena and Milton-Freewater, Oregon, and Prescott, Washington, which it supports.
“We are thrilled to be chosen for this highly competitive grant,” Y Aquatics Director Erika Miller said in a news release. “The Y has a long tradition of providing learn-to-swim lessons in our community, and this funding will be put toward our annual goal of teaching upwards of 1000 area school children how to swim.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.