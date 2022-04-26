A collaboration between Walla Walla Public Schools, the University of Washington and parents of students is aimed at helping families address mental health well-being for students.
Peggy Needham, suicide prevention coordinator for Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health, announced on Monday, April 26, that a new program, “Asking Is Caring,” will begin here with in-person trainings for parents and child care providers within the WWPS attendance boundary on May 10 and 19.
Walla Walla is participating in the university's School Mental Health Assessment Research & Training, or SMART, pilot program, intended to give families resources and tools to support their children in crisis.
The overarching mission of SMART is to promote real improvement of school-based mental and behavioral health services to prevent or mitigate mental health problems more effectively and to promote the social-emotional and academic development and success of youth in their schools, homes and communities, according to the university.
To bring that to fruition will require identification and implementation, then sustaining evidence-based behavioral health practices in schools, University of Washington researchers said.
The SMART project is being funded funded by a variety of federal and local sources, including the Institute of Education Sciences, National Institutes of Health and National Institute of Justice.
According to an article published Monday, April 25, by the Pew Research Center, 37% of students at public and private high schools reported their mental health was not good "most or all of the time" during the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey, which covered January to June of 2021.
Author Katherine Schaeffer wrote that in the survey, “poor mental health” includes stress, anxiety and depression.
“About three in 10 high school students (31%) said they experienced poor mental health most or all of the time in the 30 days before the survey. In addition, 44% said that in the previous 12 months, they felt sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks in a row such that they stopped doing some usual activities.”
In her reporting, Schaeffer wrote that disruptions to social and family life during the COVID-19 pandemic have created a situation that the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, has described as a "youth mental health crisis," with high rates of teens experiencing distress.
Needham said the WWPS training sessions will cover the elements of helping a child in crisis, from identifying when they are struggling to “what to even say to show their children they can reach out for help.”
Participants will receive resources, including a workbook for parents outlining proactive steps they can take to prevent their child from acting out while undergoing an emotional, social or mental crisis, she said.
In Walla Walla and in many cities around the nation, it is difficult for parents to find good information and support in helping their children and themselves during those times, Needham said.
The May sessions will be facilitated by three Walla Walla parents who have undergone SMART training and who also know how it feels to not know what to do for a family member in crisis, she said, noting the goal is to offer additional training and support, starting with the 2022-2023 school year.
"Asking Is Caring" is one of several mental health initiatives being supported by the district’s social and emotional learning team to address student needs, WWPS officials said.
Pre-registration for the upcoming sessions is required and confidential, Needham said.
To register or to learn more, go to ubne.ws/askingcaring.
