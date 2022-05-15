A couple hundred people rallied in downtown Walla Walla on Saturday, May 14, in support of a national day for pro-choice rights demonstrations across the country.
Demonstrators came to the cover of First Avenue and Main Street to peacefully make their voices heard and to bring awareness to the topic of women’s reproductive rights in a protest against the U.S. Supreme Court's potential reversal of Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks.
Emily Anderson, of Planned Parenthood in Walla Walla, organized the event and said the local women's health clinic has been getting tons of questions and emails lately and wanted to make sure people had a chance to make their voices heard.
“We combined our efforts with other organizations to make this event happen,” Anderson said. “If Roe is overturned, 36 million women in 26 states would lose access or severely restrict their right to reproductive choice.”
The Reverend Juli Rienholz — who recently retired as pastor of Pioneer United Methodist Church in Walla Walla — spoke to the crowd before the group marched south on Main Street to the bus terminal and back again.
Rienholz was invited to speak at the rally by Anderson and said her faith tells her that people should have a choice, and she believes in what she calls reproductive justice.
“What I hope is for women of all generations, faiths and lifestyles know they have a stake in this,” Rienholz said. “The idea of choice and privacy is part of that reproductive justice.”
Chris Nelson was one of several male supporters to join the rally and said he was there to support the right of women to make health decisions for their own bodies.
“All women should have autonomy over their bodies,” Nelson said. “I’m here to keep up the awareness and energy of this topic about the importance of a women’s reproductive rights.”
Retired nurse Lindsey C., who did not give her full last name, was giving her support to the rally because she said she remembers what it was like before Roe v. Wade and why it is so dangerous to reverse it.
“A lot of women died having abortions,” she said. “I’m very angry about the whole thing. If they take this right away, who knows what could be next.”
