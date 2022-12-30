The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health announced Friday there has been one confirmed death linked to influenza, the first reported in the current flu season.
Health officials were notified a person over the age of 65, who tested positive for influenza, has died.
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, health director for the county, said for the past two years COVID-19 precautions such as masking, distancing and quarantining at home when sick has reduced the spread of diseases such as the flu.
This fall and winter, Washington health officials are categorizing influenza-like activity in the state as "very high." Four children and 89 adults have died in Washington from the flu as of Dec. 24.
Across the nation, 61 children have died during this flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated in its most recent weekly report that so far there have been at least 20 million illnesses, 210,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 related deaths.
Throughout the state, emergency room visits for such illnesses are 10% to 15% higher than this time last year.
The single best way to reduce risk of serious illness because of seasonal flu is to get vaccinated, Kaminsky said.
Additional preventative measures include avoiding close contact with sick people, staying home when ill, covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently and masking around vulnerable people.
Appointments for flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at most clinics and pharmacies.
