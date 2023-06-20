Four years ago, Ashley Barney woke up and discovered the sight in her right eye was gone.
“I went blind when I was 30,” she said. “It happened really fast. I just woke up one day and my vision was completely gone.”
Now 34, Barney is still fighting to keep the sight in her left eye. She was diagnosed with glaucoma in her early 20s. The eye condition runs on both sides of Barney’s family.
She currently needs financial assistance to pay for an upcoming surgery on her left eye. If she is unable to get the surgery, she is at risk of going completely blind within just a few years.
Barney had her first laser eye surgery in 2017 and has had two more surgeries within the past two years, including a gonioscopy-assisted transluminal trabeculotomy, which is a more extensive eye surgery. She now needs a trabeculectomy, which is meant to relieve pressure in the eye.
“If this surgery doesn’t work to lower my eye pressure there is one last surgery we can do,” Barney said. “But we have to try this first because if we do that one, we can’t go back and do this surgery. The last surgery is it.”
Barney has worked as a certified nursing assistant at Providence St. Mary Medical Center for more than seven years and is still working on-call despite her health challenges. She worked full time for five years and took three months off in 2020 before going back to try full time again.
“I get really bad headaches and sometimes they last hours,” Barney said. “Other times if they’re really bad, they’ll last two days. I get pain around my right eye and pain in my head above my eyebrow, and it affects me physically. I get tired, I get sick to my stomach — I can’t do anything.”
Barney eventually decided to switch from full time to on-call in April 2021. She said it had been difficult for her whole family — she has a husband and two children.
Barney’s mother, Carolyn Wood, said there had been several times her daughter had to call in sick because of headaches lasting days at a time.
“It puts a lot of burden on her husband to have to pay all the bills — just a lot of stress and worry,” Wood said. “I know she’s scared but tries not to show it. I try to give her encouragement and help in any way we can.”
Wood said her daughter wants to continue working in health care and hopes to one day become a registered nurse.
“She’s such a sweet nurse,” Wood said. “She loves that type of work and is good at it. It takes a special person to be a nurse and she’s a good mama. Her and her husband are raising two great children and would do anything for you if you needed help.”
Barney previously received grants from Baker Boyer Bank and the hospital, which helped pay for earlier surgeries. Her upcoming surgery will cost $3,057 after insurance and must be paid a week before the surgery, which is scheduled for Thursday, July 13.
“It’s been hard on my husband because he’s trying to manage everything, and we can’t get help,” Barney said. “We were getting food stamps and then they tell us that he makes too much. We hit roadblocks everywhere.”
Wood said her daughter had applied twice for disability benefits and was denied both times. She now has a disability attorney who is helping with her claim.
"I can't even imagine what she goes through," Wood said. "She's such a caring person. I just want her to be OK and life to be easier on her."
Barney is accepting donations to help cover the surgery.
“We’ve already had some donations come in. My main concern is the cost for surgery,” Barney said. “If you can help someone who really needs it, we’d really appreciate it.”
