It’s not just your imagination — you really are sicker than you used to be.
Probably.
Colds, once a fairly benign irritation for most folk, have turned into burdensome beasts, strong enough to fell an otherwise healthy human.
So much so that medical experts in Australia are calling what they are seeing there a “supercold.”
That nation is being swept by a virus that bears many of the symptoms of COVID-19 — except it’s not the coronavirus, according to media reports.
Allergies and influenza? The same — everything seems bigger and badder in 2022, news stories say.
Kim Emery and Kimberly Lake at Columbia County Health System in Dayton don’t need to look to the other half of the globe for evidence of that.
Emery, a physician assistant, and Lake, a nurse at Dayton General Hospital, have seen plenty of evidence that this spring’s colds are anything but common.
“I am seeing symptoms similar to COVID, but people are testing negative and then having an extended illness lasting five to seven days,” said Lake, the employee health nurse who cares for the caregivers.
“The usual cold is about 72 hours, and then people come back to work.”
Now, she said, “we are seeing extended times with more severe symptoms. And, after 72 hours, it’s getting worse, not better.”
Emery said many of the patients she sees are coming in with sore throats. When they come back in for a recheck, patients are reporting no improvement in their health, she said.
“And they are getting sinus infections, and then they are sick for two weeks. It’s not what we saw before.”
While a few people have tested positive for strep throat, no one in her care is doing so for the coronavirus, Emery said.
“After two years of COVID, we’re seeing people who are more exhausted. As a society, we’re all just tired, and we can’t fight off anything.”
Lake sees the same in the health system’s staff, she said.
“It’s kind of like we have dealt with COVID staffing shortages, people have had to take on more and we’ve had a year or two of not eating right and not exercising. I think we are starting to see a lot of co-morbidities developing, which lessens our ability to fight other things off.”
Comorbidity means having more than one medical condition at a time.
The health professionals agree that, with two-plus years of more space between us, plus wearing masks much of that time, the human body has not retained whatever ability it had to fight off infection.
Now that those things are dissipating, and people are once again washing their hands less often, getting sicker should be expected, they said.
“Now when we are exposed, our bodies are having this huge reaction,” Emery said.
“We need to sleep, we need to exercise, we need to take time to relax and drink water.”
Still, she gets it, she said.
“Sometimes it’s just easier to eat a piece of cheese and a bag of chips.
To top off that pile of un-wellness, people have stayed out of their primary care provider’s offices over the course of the pandemic, Lake said.
“And now they are behind on regular care. There may have been things that developed over the last two years. And affected our ability to fight those.”
Walla Walla Clinic’s Dr. Trent Rogers sees the youngest carriers of cold germs. His pediatric practice has been awash with children suffering with “chronic coughs” and more.
“Most of my patients between the ages of 6 months to 2 ½ years have lived a good chunk of their lives in a protective bubble. There’s not been much exposure,” Rogers said.
“Now that we’ve opened up, kids are spreading germs everywhere.”
Young children usually build up their immune systems when they enter congregate child care, go to play dates, Sunday school and interact with neighbors and extended family. With many of those options off the table for so long, their bodies see every new viral bug as a big threat, he said.
“They have capacity for immunity, but when a new virus comes along, it’s the immune response that makes us sick.”
And a mobile child carrying cold or influenza germs is usually headed to grandma’s lap, mom’s arms and a friend’s breathing space.
“Kids are spreading germs everywhere,” Rogers repeated, noting there are more than 200 viruses that can be the root of the everyday cold.
On top of that situation, right now illnesses are “tailgating,” one after another in many kids, he said.
Weak immunity is made more so when children and adults are fatigued and eating poorly, the pediatrician said.
“Think about it. Over the last two years, people have been staying up late, binging Netflix, eating junk and not going to the gym. That’s a general hit on our overall health.”
Umatilla County’s public health officer, Dr. Jonathan Hitzman, said that aside from COVID-19, he’s not convinced there’s anything “super” about the illnesses circulating in local communities.
“We’re not being as exposed, but the regular viruses are still out there. And any time you’re exposed to a new one, without natural immunity, you’re going to have a significant response.”
Remember, he said, influenza has been around for a hundred years — “And people do still die from it.”
