A joint, virtual town hall meeting for Walla Walla and Spokane veterans is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
The event will use the Zoom platform, which allows for both online or call-in access.
The meeting will include updates on multiple topics impacting veterans, both the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Spokane's Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, plus staff at each, according to Walla Walla VA spokesperson, Linda Wondra.
The agenda for Thursday includes answering questions about the status of VA’s electronic health record modernization programs, facility operations and the expanded eligibility and benefits available as a result of the new PACT Act.
That law, enacted in August, expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.
The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that VA officials presume are caused by exposure to those substances.
It is important for veterans to get enrolled into the VA health care system and to receive a toxic-exposure assessment, officials said.
The VA will begin processing PACT Act claims Jan. 1; those who have claims accepted before Aug. 10 will have new disability benefits backdated to August 2022.
Spokane’s medical center leaders team will join Walla Walla VA medical chief Scott Kelter and staff for the discussion.
Veterans Benefits Administration leaders from the Seattle regional office also will be on hand to explain the urgency behind the need to get more men and women enrolled into the VA health care and the benefits that could result.
Kelter said it is exciting to present a unified health and benefits panel to provide important information to veterans and he’s urging veterans to invite non-enrolled veterans to participate in the virtual meeting.
Online Zoom access to the meeting is at bit.ly/VeteransTownHall121522. Callers can use 551-285-1373; meeting code is 160 757 2407.
