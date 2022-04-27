Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy spoke a familiar message from a Walla Walla setting on Tuesday, April 26.
At the end of his first visit to the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, Remy said he was excited to have the opportunity to meet with staff, facility leaders and union representatives to tour and learn about operations in Walla Walla.
In particular, Remy and his team were focused on hearing about the local rollout of the medical records software system developed by the Missouri-based Cerner Corporation.
Remy was flanked by a contingent of regional and Walla Walla VA officials, and he invited them to help answer questions.
When told some veterans had expressed anxiety and concerns about gaining access to their VA medical accounts, Remy agreed there are some issues in this shift to a new platform that is not as easy to use.
But with the actual health care veterans are receiving, “their experience is not degraded in any way. It’s not different from what they ordinarily receive. The issue you’ve identified is an issue that we’ve heard from veterans before and we’re working on solutions.”
Problems from the outset
The electronic health record program has received a great deal of press because of its multiple problems, first discovered at the site of the initial rollout.
At Spokane’s Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, Cerner’s software has malfunctioned numerous times since it was installed in 2020.
Earlier this month, Darius Tahir of Kaiser Health News reported that a snafu in March shut the system down so hard that Mann-Grandstaff hospital and clinics employees had to rely on pen and paper.
“Computerized schedules were inaccessible. Physicians couldn’t enter new orders or change patients’ medications,” Tahir wrote.
Sen. Patty Murray and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers — both longtime and outspoken advocates for the Walla Walla VA — demanded that a rollout of the Cerner system here be delayed until the problems that arose in Spokane could be fixed.
McMorris Rogers and Murray cited multiple issues found with the Spokane installation, the first step in a nationwide rollout of the $16 billion attempt to upgrade all VA medical to replace an existing system still used by all other VA facilities, Orion Donovan-Smith reported in March for the Spokesman-Review.
“In the three reports, the Office of Inspector General said it had substantiated 46 different problems identified by veterans and VA employees, 38 of which remain unresolved nearly a year and a half after the system was launched at Mann-Grandstaff and its affiliated clinics in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, Wenatchee and Libby, Montana,” Donovan-Smith wrote.
VA officials, however, moved ahead with setting up Cerner’s system in Walla Walla on March 26. It’s set to next be installed in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, April 30.
Not all interactions negative
Medical center Director Scott Kelter said, as a veteran, he tried out the new system for himself to understand the experience with Cerner.
“My VA Health” replaced the “My Healthy Vet” patient portal, Kelter said, and users have four ways to gain entry.
One of those is using the same identification and password as before.
The new Cerner model looked very much the same, Kelter said, noting he could see his history of vaccinations since joining the military and send messages to his providers.
“So it seems very seamless to me … from what I can see the veteran experience is very similar.”
Kelter said because the Cerner system is only in Walla Walla and Spokane, veterans getting care at locations such as Portland will have to remember to go between My Healthy Vet and My VA Health.
Remy said more veterans from around the country have sought mental health treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic and are looking for assistance from medical and veteran centers, or calling VA crisis lines.
“We want to make sure we have the tools available for those who are reaching out, so that they can tap into those tools and the people available to help them with the counseling.”
John Mendoza, the deputy network director for the VA Northwest health network, said officials recognize veterans across the whole region need those services.
The VA is using telehealth, the call center and using staff from some facilities to reach out to veterans.
As we get through this period of time with the pandemic, to really try now to understand: “How do we continue to provide those services and to be able to reach out to our veterans,” he said.
Walla Walla and every network site has an opportunity to help veterans to basically be able to reach out to patients in the best way possible, Mendoza said.
Some services on his campus have been forced to close temporarily or be modified due to COVID-19 hitting staff and then in order to allow time for training on the Cerner system, Kelter said.
What happens next?
Remy briefly addressed the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission report, released March 14, that recommends the Walla Walla VA reduce campus services to primary care and mental health, which could result in the facility being reclassified as a community-based outpatient clinic. Specialty care would be moved to Tri-Cities and Spokane, according to the recommendation.
Murray and McMorris Rodgers both said they are opposed to those potential actions.
Those ideas are not set, but will be reviewed and evaluated, Remy and Kelter said.
Kelter said annual reviews have been ongoing for years, which is how a need to grow services in Tri-Cities was identified.
“We’re going to continue to evaluate this every year and as the deputy secretary said, before any of these recommendations are approved and then become a plan and then come to fruition, we’ll have an opportunity to look at this over multiple cycles, receiving input from stakeholders,” he said.
Damian McGee, director of the Los Angeles Regional Office of Public Affairs for the VA, said Remy and other officials will visit other veteran facilities as the Cerner software gets installed.
“Lessons were learned in Spokane and now, in Walla Walla, more lessons were learned.”
Local veterans, including those who help other veterans, were forthcoming about their concerns, particularly pharmacy issues.
Disabled American Veterans service officer Catherine Kujawski has helped disabled veterans with benefits paperwork for 14 years and uses the Walla Walla medical center herself.
The U.S. Army veteran knows her way around computers but has found the Cerner system problematic, Kujawski said recently. More than just log-in glitches that required a work-around, the system didn’t appear to have a record of her prescriptions. Thus she couldn’t fill them online but would be forced to go to the VA and submit “the plethora” of prescription paperwork, she said, sounding resigned.
“That’s one of my primary uses, and now there’s no medications list.”
The people she assists are equally frustrated, Kujawski said.
“I wish they would have waited until this system was built better.”
So does Trina Parrish, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Grant Farmer Post 992.
Parrish, who served nine years in the Army including the Gulf War in 1992, now worries her own VA could be the bigger challenge.
She already has a story of a veteran who couldn’t get processed into his scheduled radiology appointment, one that would inform his cardiologist in making decisions, a situation Parrish called life threatening.
It took hours for the tangled knot to be undone and the veteran to be seen at last, she said.
“Other vets have gone there, and their appointments were canceled.”
Parrish said she has aired her concerns with legislative aides and Cerner representatives, asking why the system went online when everyone demanded that not happen.
“I worry they are going to kill somebody who gets the wrong medications. They spent a lot of money, but it’s broke. The bottom line is vets aren’t getting the care they are supposed to get.”
On her trip here in mid-April, McMorris Rogers said she heard a lot of concerns over pharmacy services.
The Cerner system, she was told, is causing longer processing times, it is cumbersome and too many mistakes are getting made.
VA pharmacist Justin Avery was very direct in speaking out about the issues Cerner has caused his department, McMorris Rogers said.
Pharmaceutical services are still a challenge, Remy conceded on Tuesday, and there are other troubles to fix.
But there are victories, as well, he said, citing lab services that have been enhanced under the new software system.
As he has noted in other conferences, Remy said it behooves the VA to work together “to continue to provide the care, the best care in the world, I might say, to our veteran community. Those veterans who have earned the right to receive world-class health care, here at Walla Walla, around the country.”
