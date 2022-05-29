The SmileMobile will visit College Place from June 7-10 at the College Place School District office, 1755 S. College Ave.
The service is for those without insurance and those who have Apple Health (Medicaid) coverage, said Jessalyn Waring Bruce, SNAP-Ed coordinator with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
The dental team will see patients from babies up though high school — ages 21 and younger — pregnant and postpartum women and adult family members.
Appointments should be scheduled in advance by calling 888-286-9105. Walk-ins are not encouraged.
SmileMobile services include oral health education, limited exams and fluoride varnish. They may also do one or more of the following: X-rays, sealants, SDF application, ITR, simple extractions and others, Bruce said.
Patients who need services in addition to what the SmileMobile offers will be referred to Family Medical Center, SonBridge or other providers in Tri-Cities who accept Medicaid coverage.
