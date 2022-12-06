Walla Walla County health officials, in conjunction with Providence St. Mary Medical Center experts, said on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that the waves of respiratory illnesses increasing throughout the country and Washington state have assuredly arrived in the Walla Walla area and are putting pressure on the health care system as it has elsewhere.
It is vital to the health of the entire community that people take active precautions against becoming ill and use emergency medicine departments only as needed, officials said.
People with minor injuries or illnesses can get the needed treatment at walk-in treatment centers or through their primary care provider.
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, director of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, said in a news release that in November flu cases in the county shot from a starting point of five infected people to 485. As of Dec. 3, there are 98 new cases.
Flu victims are populating hospital beds at a rate of 10 to 20 people a day, said St. Mary’s infection preventionist Elizabeth Bowen.
Similarly, cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, have doubled over the past year in the Pacific Northwest. There is no vaccine against this virus. Providence officials in Walla Walla said there have been 133 reported cases of RSV since Nov. 1 and a 20% increase of the illness in the past three weeks.
COVID-19 continues to be part of the viral triangle, Kaminsky said.
The virus is still a menace, keeping the communal transmission level at substantial to high in much of Washington, including locally — 118 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed at St. Mary in November.
The bulk of new cases are in people who are 65 and older, which increases the chance of needing hospitalization, he added.
The Union-Bulletin will add to this story in Thursday's edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.