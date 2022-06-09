Lynne Calmus recently made an appeal to members of Exchange Club of Walla Walla about the urgent need for local Red Cross volunteers and gained a pair of new recruits.
“We need to have a robust volunteer team in Walla Walla so that when disaster strikes we are ready to help,” said Calmus, a senior volunteer recruitment specialist for the Red Cross Central and Southeastern Washington chapter.
Presiding Exchange Club President Dana Evans heard that plea and discussed the need with spouse Crystal Evans. Now both are signed up as Red Cross volunteers.
“We agreed it was something worth pursuing,” Dana Evans said.
With training as disaster responders and shelter workers, the couple will be ready to assist at home fires or wildfires or any other episode that requires help from Red Cross, reported Gordon Williams in a release.
The training “is quite the undertaking,” Dana Evans said.
Dana Evans comes from a family tradition of service. Her father was a police officer and Army veteran. She trained as a lawyer but is now a banker in Walla Walla. Crystal Evans teaches and coaches the girls softball teams at Walla Walla High School.
“We are looking forward to being part of something that is bigger than ourselves,” Dana Evans said.
Disaster responders in Walla Walla don’t get called out as often as they would be in more populous areas, Calmus said. The population of Walla Walla is about 32,000 compared with 230,000 in Spokane and nearly 750,000 in Seattle. She added that Disaster Action Teams in Walla Walla respond to approximately two to three disasters a month — primarily home fires.
Red Cross DAT teams are needed to shelter and assist victims after disasters of any size: wildfires burning near town, floods and storms.
Michele Roth, executive director of the Red Cross chapter that includes Walla Walla, said the whole community benefits from having committed and trained disaster responders.
“When disaster strikes a small town or less populated area, we will immediately hear from members of the community,'' she said.
“Everyone wants to help. Getting trained as a DAT member or Disaster Shelter Associate puts them into a position to do just that. The training prepares you to step right in when and where you’re needed.”
Volunteers transport blood from the Red Cross blood collection center in Yakima to hospitals in Walla Walla. Volunteers also traditionally provide assistance at the veterans home and medical center in Walla Walla.
The need to isolate during the pandemic has kept the Red Cross from going inside the veterans facility, but Calmus said they’re ramping up to resume serving veterans.
When she decided the local Exchange group might be a good way to meet potential volunteers, she joined the club. She sought more recruits on May 14 during the annual Ducky Derby, which raises money to support child abuse prevention programs.
For more details about Red Cross, contact Calmus at 509-316-1845 or go to redcross.org/volunteer.
Calmus uses events such as the Exchange Club meeting to recruit volunteers. “We need to let the community know the Red Cross is still active in Walla Walla,” she said. Including the Evanses, she has four volunteers signed up and being trained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.