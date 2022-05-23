Reach Out Walla Walla will be hosting its third “Suicide Prevention Walk” on Wednesday, May 25, at Walla Walla’s plaza on First Avenue.
The event will start with live music from Walla Walla High School students at 4:30 p.m. More than 25 local agencies will have informational tables at the family-friendly gathering, organizer Peggy Needham said.
Needham is the behavioral health program coordinator for Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
A number of social-service and health agency leaders will introduce themselves and the services they represent. A walk down Main Street will begin at 5:30 p.m., Needham said, and high school students will be on hand to facilitate activities for children.
For more information, go to reachoutww.org.
