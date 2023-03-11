Christine Wittlake is the most recent recipient of the DAISY Award at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla after being nominated by a patient.
The DAISY Award is part of a recognition program through the DAISY Foundation, which partners with health care organizations to recognize their nurses. The award recognizes nurses who show exceptional skill and compassion in their work.
Wittlake is a registered nurse in the Family Birth Center, where she helps new parents primarily with feeding issues and answering their questions.
“It’s so much fun to see them work through caring for an infant,” Wittlake said. “It’s so much more complex sometimes than they anticipate and yet it’s so wonderful that the parents are so invested, and they love the baby so much and they’re dedicated to those long hours.”
Wittlake is only the second person at Providence St. Mary to win the DAISY Award since the hospital joined the program in 2022. The patient who nominated Wittlake wrote a letter explaining why she deserved to be recognized.
“We met Christine four days after our baby was born when we went in for a lactation consultation appointment,” the patient wrote. “She was beyond helpful and informative. I don’t know what I would have done without her. I was lost and at wit's end.”
Wittlake, who has three children herself, said there was one experience in particular that inspired her to go into the labor and delivery area of health care.
“As a nurse, you go through different areas for your training,” Wittlake said. “But I remember handing a newborn to the father and he melted. He was so sweet. And he took that precious little baby and I thought, ‘I’ve got to just do this the rest of my life.’”
Originally from California, Wittlake came to Walla Walla for college and attended Walla Walla University. Before coming to Providence St. Mary, she worked as a labor and delivery nurse in Boise, Idaho, and taught childbirth classes.
She said there had been a few times that she helped parents with their newborn baby and then years later helped that child as an adult with their own baby.
“You meet a family, their brand new first baby, and then you see them again with their second, and sometimes you see them in town and they’re growing up,” Wittlake said. “We live in a small town, and it’s so much fun when their moms come up and say to their toddlers, ‘This was your nurse, she helped me when you were little.’”
Kathleen Obenland, spokesperson for the hospital, said any patient could nominate a nurse that made an impact on them.
“It’s often true that people who are given these kinds of awards say, ‘Why did I get this?’” Obenland said. “Christine’s just the nicest person and she’s so sweet.”
Wittlake said patients send nice cards and letters to nurses all the time, but being nominated for a DAISY Award came as a shock.
“It was a big surprise because I work with a team and everybody is so kind, you could put a daisy pin on each one of those people that I work with,” Wittlake said. “They really are amazing.”
