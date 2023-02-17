Providence St. Mary Medical Center has been designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology, or the ACR.
To receive this status the ARC recognizes breast imaging centers that have earned accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast MRI and breast ultrasound, including ultrasound-guided breast biopsy.
In a news release, Dr. Patrick Davis, diagnostic imaging medical director for the hospital, said the breast imaging team are well deserving of the designation and recognition.
"It represents our commitment to our patients and medical staff, providing the best quality breast imaging, making a difference in our community and region," Davis said.
Peer-reviewed evaluations, conducted in each breast imaging method by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field, determined that Providence St. Mary has achieved high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures and assurance programs.
Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland is also part of the Providence family of organizations. The medical center is home to the only other Breast Imaging Center of Excellence within 100 miles.
