Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla lifted many of its mask requirements Monday, April 3.
Kathleen Obenland, the hospital’s senior communications manager, said masking is still “highly recommended” for everyone who enters the hospital, but it is now optional in most cases.
“Providence caregivers must mask when caring for patients,” Obenland said. “The COVID-19 federal public health emergency is still in place, as are its requirements for health care facilities. This includes masking for health care workers.”
Obenland said health care workers may go without masks in the hospital if they are in public hallways, meeting rooms, waiting areas, nurses’ stations, the cafeteria or other public locations.
The Washington State Department of Health announced in March that the statewide mask mandate would be lifted April 3. At that time, the hospital did not have a plan to lift its own masking requirements, but it was being considered.
Masks are also still required for patients with communicable diseases if they leave their rooms. Visitors in isolation rooms will be required to wear masks as well.
“Providence’s masking requirements are informed by the level of contagion in our community,” Obenland said. “While it is our hope that we can continue to ease restrictions, surges in COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, influenza or other respiratory diseases that impact the health care system or result in new public health recommendations could prompt a return to stricter masking requirements for periods of time.”
Obenland said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is expected to lift the federal public health emergency May 11, and that the hospital’s masking protocols may be updated at that time.
