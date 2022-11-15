Walla Walla County Commissioners Todd Kimball and Greg Tompkins unanimously approved a proposal Monday for significant change in how behavioral health needs are met in the community.
Commissioner Jennifer Mayberry was absent.
In August, the board of commissioners voted to fund the position of a designated leader to oversee the area’s behavioral-health picture.
That decision was based on findings by researchers from the Human Services Research Institute (HSRI) after its teams conducted more than 1,000 hours of study into improving the state of mental health help.
HSRI was contracted by Walla Walla County officials in 2021 to analyze how the area’s behavioral health needs can best be addressed and served.
The research organization’s 112-page report detailed many issues needing immediate and long-term attention, starting with hiring a dedicated behavioral health director.
It’s a model of care that was once in place in the county as the human services department until it was pulled under the public health director’s umbrella more than a decade ago.
Bevin Croft, who led the study and analysis for the Massachusetts-based HSRI, said last summer having a key leader in place was vital.
That person will be aware of which agency is doing what, how government funding can be best used and what best medical practices look like.
It is someone to track policies and the politics of behavioral health care, Croft said.
Monday’s yes vote by the commissioners not only lays out the related job description and duties of that future employee but opens the door to reorganize the county’s Department of Community Health to place behavioral health staff and programs under that new leadership once that position is filled.
Doing so will alleviate some pressure on the public health system, which has grown too complex for a single manager, noted Nancy Wenzel, administrative support supervisor for the health department.
The county will pay a salary range between about $62,000 to $77,000 annually for the behavioral health supervisor, officials said, and require appropriate education and licensing.
The position will be posted immediately and remain open until filled.
The salary and reorganization costs will be paid out of the county’s mental health sales tax, which collects one-tenth of 1% of those taxes for related programs. As well, any applicable grants will be applied for to help offset funding, officials said.
Wenzel said she will also be approaching county commissioners to finalize details for hiring a suicide prevention director for the Department of Community Health.
