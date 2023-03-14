The third annual Love & Wellness Fair is scheduled to take place the day before the spring equinox from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Showroom on Colville, 70 N. Colville St.
Gillian Herbrandson, esthetician for Sivana Spa and one of the event coordinators, said she is excited for this year's Love & Wellness Fair. Herbrandson said the number of vendors and participants have doubled each year the Love & Wellness fair has taken place. She said past events have been incredible and served as a great networking opportunity. "It felt like a big love festival," Herbrandson said.
Herbrandson emphasized the fair's focus is to feature businesses and vendors that provide a comprehensive and all-encompassing experience.
"We need to address all facets of our life," Herbrandson said. "This is where that old saying mind, body and soul come in."
Presented and sponsored by SIVANA Spa, the free event will feature more than 15 local businesses focused on promoting well-being for the heart, mind, lifestyle, and spirit. Attendees can expect to learn about various products, services, and self-care routines offered by these businesses.
"Without a healthy body you can't have a healthy mind, and without a healthy mind you cannot have a healthy body," Herbrandson said. She said in many cases people will only look to heal one aspect of themselves and ignore other crucial factors. She said the fair is centered on focusing time and attention on the individual and taking a holistic approach to health.
This year the Love & Wellness Fair has added free workshops to the schedule of events. Herbranson said the workshops will be intimate and serve to make information about sacred spaces, meditation, and crystals more accessible for people to get on their "wellness paths". She said she hopes the event will help people find mentors as they work to better themselves.
The fair will begin at 1 p.m. with a sound bowl prayer led by Laci Cole, the owner of Grateful Herbs.
The first 100 guests to arrive will receive a free event bag filled with information from vendors.
At 2 p.m., Intuitive Artist Lindsay King will conduct the first workshop, demonstrating how to create a sacred space in one's home. At 2:30 p.m., yoga practitioner and beauty expert Mercy Buck will share her knowledge on the Simplified Art of Meditation.
Finally, at 3 p.m., Keely Matteson, owner of Warrior Moon Creations, will host a workshop on Crystals 101, providing insights on how to choose and clean your crystals.
Each workshop is free to drop in and will be hosted inside the Bergevin Lane Tasting Room inside the Showroom.
Herbrandson said she hopes the event will help create a directory of businesses and services that are sometimes hard to find or overlooked.
"The Love & Wellness Fair shouldn't just be one day a year," Herbrandson said. "We want it to be a collective for people to find what they need."
